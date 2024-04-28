Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after buying an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Cornell University purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,882,000 after buying an additional 939,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after buying an additional 744,074 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.56. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

