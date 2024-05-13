EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,405,888.96 in Stock

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 1,255,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $1,405,888.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EMCORE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,484. EMCORE Co. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 68.57% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCORE in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on EMKR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 181.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 887,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,540,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,624 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.