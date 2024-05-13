Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £146.13 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots acquired 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,871 ($61.19) per share, for a total transaction of £146.13 ($183.58).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Croda International alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Steve Foots purchased 3 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,673 ($58.71) per share, with a total value of £140.19 ($176.12).

Croda International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON CRDA traded down GBX 50 ($0.63) on Monday, reaching GBX 4,815 ($60.49). 496,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,160. Croda International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,018 ($50.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,864 ($86.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3,910.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,777.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,734.90.

Croda International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.78) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. Croda International’s payout ratio is presently 8,861.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRDA shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($65.33) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($66.58) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on CRDA

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.