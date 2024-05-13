Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £146.13 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots acquired 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,871 ($61.19) per share, for a total transaction of £146.13 ($183.58).
Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Steve Foots purchased 3 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,673 ($58.71) per share, with a total value of £140.19 ($176.12).
Croda International Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of LON CRDA traded down GBX 50 ($0.63) on Monday, reaching GBX 4,815 ($60.49). 496,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,160. Croda International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,018 ($50.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,864 ($86.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3,910.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,777.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,734.90.
Croda International Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRDA shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($65.33) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($66.58) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Croda International
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.