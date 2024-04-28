Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $771.06

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 771.06 ($9.52) and traded as high as GBX 771.13 ($9.52). Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 770 ($9.51), with a volume of 221,899 shares trading hands.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 771.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 741.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £414.65 million, a PE ratio of 2,081.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr’s dividend payout ratio is 2,162.16%.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

