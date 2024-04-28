Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $6.60 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $214.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.