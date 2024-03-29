Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Grows By 62.5%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ASMPT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ASMVY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. ASMPT has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Get ASMPT alerts:

ASMPT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.