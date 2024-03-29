Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Grows By 62.5%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ASMPT Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of ASMVY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. ASMPT has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $41.65.
ASMPT Company Profile
