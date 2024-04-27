Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,469,000 after acquiring an additional 216,768 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,339,000 after acquiring an additional 487,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $135,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $135,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $154,193.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,163.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,224 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,091. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. 2,801,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of -0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

