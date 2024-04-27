iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stake Decreased by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,726 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $163,207,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. 1,523,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,155. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

