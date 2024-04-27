Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $636,000 Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,051,000 after purchasing an additional 731,163 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,658,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $709,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,470 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,348,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $699,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,194,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,794,000 after acquiring an additional 762,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,430,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE SU traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

