Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Posts Earnings Results

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

