Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 867 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SITE Centers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.60. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

SITE Centers Cuts Dividend

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.81 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SITE Centers

SITE Centers Profile

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.