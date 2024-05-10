Bitcoin Price Up 4.2% This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $62,984.68 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,240.57 billion and approximately $24.79 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.74 or 0.00714048 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00070176 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00103254 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,696,371 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
