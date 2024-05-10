Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $826,000 in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,368.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PJT stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.03 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.67.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PJT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

