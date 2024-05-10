Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 73.49% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of C$16.29 million for the quarter.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.6 %
TSE:FC opened at C$10.90 on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of C$9.41 and a twelve month high of C$11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.90. The company has a market cap of C$375.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.03.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.
