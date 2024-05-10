Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 18.29% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter.
Tecogen stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.
Separately, Benchmark cut Tecogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.
