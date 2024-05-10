Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 159 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 76.8% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 52.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

MTX stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTX

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $87,461.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.