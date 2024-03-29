iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Holdings Lifted by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,218,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,584,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $42.95 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

