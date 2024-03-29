Peak Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $777.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $334.58 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $730.97 and a 200-day moving average of $637.01.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

