Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises 3.9% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHLF. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 92,060 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,143,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHLF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. 71,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,444. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.