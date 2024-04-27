Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $885,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $464,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $11,147,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 238,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 87,682 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $5,522,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

