Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.11

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $5.55. Enerflex shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 183,007 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enerflex Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $631.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $574.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Enerflex by 51.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Enerflex by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Enerflex by 12,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 186.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enerflex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

