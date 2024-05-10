National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,330,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 971,891 shares.The stock last traded at $14.84 and had previously closed at $17.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.49 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. National Vision’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,274,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,066,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,228,933 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 2,063.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,226,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after acquiring an additional 654,462 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $7,690,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

