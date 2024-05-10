Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

