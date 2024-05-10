loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down to $2.28

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.03. loanDepot shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 127,941 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $697.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.40 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $32,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 879,650 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,644,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 397,095 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 172,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

