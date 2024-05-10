Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Down to $16.67

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.67, but opened at $15.61. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 25,293 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $743.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 97.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 45,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 39,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.