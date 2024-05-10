Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $7.78

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $7.24. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 14,346,027 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 3.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $831.54 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
