Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $7.78

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $7.24. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 14,346,027 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $831.54 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000.

