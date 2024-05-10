Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $7.78

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $7.24. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 14,346,027 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $831.54 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000.

