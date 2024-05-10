Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 12,788 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHML. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $63.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.96. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

