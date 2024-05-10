FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), reports. The company had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. FGI Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 0.55%.
FGI Industries Price Performance
Shares of FGI stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. FGI Industries has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.01.
