FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), reports. The company had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. FGI Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 0.55%.

FGI Industries Price Performance

Shares of FGI stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. FGI Industries has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.01.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

About FGI Industries

(Get Free Report)

See Also

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.