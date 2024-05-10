SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.98

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $983.46 million and approximately $94.23 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,247.46 or 0.99985149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013116 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003780 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,172,952.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.97507972 USD and is up 5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $95,051,509.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

