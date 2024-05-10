Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,424 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after buying an additional 120,665 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,468,000 after buying an additional 62,595 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

