BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,162,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 667,832 shares.The stock last traded at $6.76 and had previously closed at $6.94.

BIGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $576.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,943,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 693,728 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 208,778 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 30,722 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

