Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,302,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after buying an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 69.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,481,000 after acquiring an additional 623,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 19,321.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 508,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,260,000 after acquiring an additional 506,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,906,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $155.86 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.91 and its 200 day moving average is $179.12.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.77.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

