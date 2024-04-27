Callan Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,496 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 69.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

VOD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.62. 3,904,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,575. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

