IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 2.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $23,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $539.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

