Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 29th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of USNZY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.95. 3,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.23.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

