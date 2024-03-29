Fetch.ai (FET) Price Up 29.5% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.68 billion and $543.83 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00004536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00076302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00024950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 840,972,737 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.