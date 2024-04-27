VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

VolitionRx Price Performance

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.35. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Stories

