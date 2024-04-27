StockNews.com Downgrades Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Electromed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Electromed Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 million, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Electromed stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.94% of Electromed worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

