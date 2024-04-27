Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $108.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $106.00.

VC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.36.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $112.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.46. Visteon has a 12-month low of $105.19 and a 12-month high of $159.87.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

