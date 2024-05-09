Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,001,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,665 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.20% of Ford Motor worth $97,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,650 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after buying an additional 2,469,344 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $153,421,000 after buying an additional 2,190,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Ford Motor by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,630,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after buying an additional 2,085,031 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.16. 12,005,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,309,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

