Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
DLNG opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $3.84.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.
