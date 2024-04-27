Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

DLNG opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $3.84.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP ( NYSE:DLNG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.