Barclays Lowers Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target to $13.00

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VIV. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.60.

VIV opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0373 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,304 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,601,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 725,072 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at $6,208,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,972,000 after buying an additional 532,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,992,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,637,000 after acquiring an additional 469,546 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

