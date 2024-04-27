Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vital Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE:VTLE opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the third quarter valued at $517,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Vital Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

