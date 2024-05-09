Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fox Factory (FOXF)

Fox Factory (NASDAQ: FOXF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2024 – Fox Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Fox Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Fox Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Fox Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Fox Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Fox Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fox Factory Stock Up 0.7 %

Fox Factory stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,357. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

