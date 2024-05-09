Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo Acquires 3,600 Shares

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, with a total value of C$40,176.00.

Michael Wayne Callihoo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34.

On Thursday, February 29th, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

SES stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 243,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,998. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.87 and a 52 week high of C$11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.94.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6699029 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

