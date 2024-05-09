PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PDSB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.96. 728,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,834. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

