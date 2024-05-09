Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of PCVX stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 146,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,127. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $865,106.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,480 shares in the company, valued at $924,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $552,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,764.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 11,678 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $865,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,480 shares in the company, valued at $924,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock worth $4,254,105. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 96.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

