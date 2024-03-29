Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 167 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE TM traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $251.68. 124,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,484. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $133.02 and a one year high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. Analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Report on Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.