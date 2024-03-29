AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.02. 413,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average is $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $140.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

