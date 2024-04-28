Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.630-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.14.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $69.35 on Friday. Robert Half has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

